Northamptonshire County golfers charity drive benefits Cynthia Spencer Hospice

The club captains Eloise Feely, Katie Kennedy and Jeff Jacobs were on hand to hand over the cheque for more than £26,000 to the Kettering Road hospice’s individual giving fundraiser, John Helm.

The junior, ladies and men’s captains all played their part in the club raising the fantastic amount during their year of captaincy.

“This is a truly phenomenal amount which is already being put to great use in supporting our care team during what is sure to be a very busy winter,” said Helm.

“Given the difficulties we’ve all had to face with lockdowns and restrictions throughout their captaincy; Eloise, Katie and Jeff have smashed all expectations to raise such a fantastic amount.”

The captains were well supported by members of the club, which is based in Church Brampton, with the funds raised through various Captains’ Days, raffles and culminating in a Mamma Mia night with an ABBA tribute band.