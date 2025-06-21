Northamptonshire councils snubbed again in devolution bid

Both Northamptonshire councils have been rejected once again from joining a 'south midlands' authority, despite the same bids failing government tests earlier this year.

Both Northamptonshire councils have once again been frozen out from creating a ‘South Midlands’ mayoral authority by some of their neighbours.

The authorities could now risk being isolated in a devolution desert.

The government’s plans to devolve further powers to areas under the control of a regional mayor were announced at the end of last year, leaving many authorities scrambling to submit proposals with neighbouring councils and move onto a national fast-track devolution programme.

North Northants and West Northants are looking to create a strategic authority with Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford and Central Bedfordshire. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

West and North Northamptonshire Councils (WNC and NNC) lost out after their neighbours disagreed about what area the new strategic mayoral authority should cover.

The county applied to be part of a new South Midlands Authority (SMA) with Milton Keynes, Bedford, Luton, and Central Bedfordshire councils.

In an eleventh-hour decision, three of the other authorities joined together to submit their own expression of interest for a smaller group, known as BLMK, excluding Northamptonshire from their plans altogether. Neither the SMA nor the BLMK deals were successful.

The position of the councils involved seem to have stagnated since the bids for the fast-track devolution programme were placed at the start of this year.

Milton Keynes Council has voted to pursue a devolution deal without Northamptonshire. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

Both WNC and NNC have said the SMA deal is still the only option for devolution that meets all the government’s criteria that will work for the area.

What have the other councils said?

On Wednesday, June 18, Milton Keynes Council passed a motion agreeing to look towards the BLMK deal, leaving out Northants.

Milton Keynes Leader Pete Marland said: “We all agree that devolution is a huge opportunity to this city and region, but the real question before us is what that region should be.

“I wholeheartedly believe that the BLMK model is the right model for this city. We should not go into a deal with Northamptonshire.

“That is not because we don’t like Northamptonshire, it is because it’s the wrong thing for Milton Keynes to do at this present time. No deal is better than a bad deal.”

Following the same lead, Luton Borough Council has also confirmed that it will not be exploring any devolution options that include the Northamptonshire councils. The leader, Hazel Simmons, previously said that the BLMK area represents the “best chance” of securing a successful devolution result.

However, as was the case at the start of the year, some councils in the proposed SMA footprint have not ruled out working with Northamptonshire completely.

Cllr Adam Zerny, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We recognise the close working relationship and commonality we have with Bedford, Milton Keynes and Luton, but we also acknowledge that, historically, we have also worked with West Northants and North Northants councils.

“Furthermore, we have strong working relationships with adjacent local authorities such as Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

“We are open to working with all interested local authorities to explore options. I remain adamant we will not support any devolution deal unless it brings clear benefits to the residents of Central Bedfordshire.”

Bedford Borough Council has also kept its cards close to its chest. The authority has not stated a preference for a particular deal.

A response from their spokesperson said: “Our focus will always be on ensuring that any future arrangements align with the best interests of people in Bedford Borough.

“While Milton Keynes has passed a motion on this issue, no vote has taken place here.”

‘I have always believed in the strength of the South Midlands area’

Cllr Martin Griffiths, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said that a devolution deal has the ability to deliver “enormous economic benefits to our area for decades to come”.

He said it was “disappointing” that Milton Keynes Council has passed their motion, but that both Northamptonshire Councils believe the South Midlands is still the “only option for devolution”.

He added: “Additionally, the move towards a Combined Authority is consistent with our BIG50 vision and our ambition to be an exemplary council in our own right.

“Progressing devolution on the South Midlands geography would create the seventh largest mayoral strategic authority in terms of economic output, giving the region a strong voice at the Council of the Nations and Regions whilst positioning us well to capitalise on both public and private investment.

“I have always believed in the strength of the South Midlands area as I was a former board member of SEMLEP and we worked successfully together in the past, with the six authorities having a strong history of driving economic growth.

“Building on this will only bring more benefits to all of our communities through a devolution deal that could attract millions of pounds of additional investment.”

Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said he had written to other leaders in the South Midlands urging them not to make any decisions until they can discuss the deal together.

“The South Midlands is still the only option for devolution that meets all the government’s criteria and enjoys the unanimous support of the South Midlands Business Board, whose membership includes some very prominent businesses in their areas,” he said.

“Insistence on a BLMK approach will likely mean we all miss out on any further devolution opportunities the Government progresses. Just last week £15.6bn of transport investment for devolution areas was announced with much of this, and wider investment such as Local Growth Funds, directed to the largest Strategic Authorities.”