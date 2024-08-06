Northamptonshire councils react to proposals to build more than 4,500 homes a year in the county

More than 4,500 homes could be built each year across Northamptonshire under the government’s new plans to increase housebuilding in England.

The leader of North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has said the targets offer a ‘new challenge’ that it will ‘strive to achieve’ with government support.

Councils across the country will be set new housing targets that must be met in order to meet Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner’s pledge to build 1.5 million homes by the end of this Parliament.

In Northamptonshire, this would mean local authorities are bound to approve and build an extra 670 homes a year on top of current housing goals.

The radical overhaul of the planning system is set to see a mandatory target of 4,648 new homes per year introduced in the county.

In North Northants, the current target of 1,856 new homes every year would be increased to 2,064 - an 11 per cent increase in total.

West Northants has the largest target out of the authorities at 2,584 homes required per year up from 2,124.

This represents a 21 per cent change in housing targets for the region.

Both local councils delivered marginally below their original housing targets between 2020/21 and 2022/23.

West Northamptonshire missed their goal by less than 10 houses, building 2,115 homes on average per year and North Northamptonshire built 1,784 homes - missing their yearly target by about 70 homes.

Leader of NNC Jason Smithers said: “The proposed new housing targets will present North Northamptonshire with a new challenge, but with the Government’s support for infrastructure we can strive to achieve these new targets, creating sustainable communities people want to live and work within, whilst protecting and enhancing the environment.

“For a number of years North Northamptonshire has been one of the fastest housing growing areas of the country.

"The council is in the early stages of preparing the North Northamptonshire Local Plan, which will identify growth to 2041.”

The authority will discuss its response to the government’s consultation on the new planning framework at a meeting in September.

A spokesman for WNC said it is also currently working towards a published timetable for producing its new Local Plan and will submit a formal response to the consultation in due course.