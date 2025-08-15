Northamptonshire company reaches 30 years in business as bosses praise ‘commitment to staying ahead in an ever-changing industry’

A business based in Earls Barton is celebrating 30 years in operation, having opened in the village in 1995.

Barton Telecom Services provides a range of phone and broadband systems including VoIP business telephone systems, broadband, business mobile packages, WiFi networks, Microsoft Teams Voice, SIP Trunking & Data Cabling.

This month, the Mallard Close outfit is celebrating three decades in operation.

Technical director, Jonny Durham, said: “Reaching 30 years in business is a testament to the hard work of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and our commitment to staying ahead in an ever changing industry.

"From ISDN to VoIP, copper to full fibre broadband, we’ve embraced every change while never losing sight of what matters most, which is building long term relationships with our customers and providing them with the best service and support possible.”

The business specialised in traditional telephone systems, including manufactures such as Panasonic, Toshiba and Samsung during its early years in the 1990s.

With technology evolving so rapidly, the company became early adopters of internet based communication and cloud hosted telephony services.

In the years since, it has been committed to ‘providing businesses with honest advice, quality solutions, and exceptional service in an industry often known for its complexity’ in Northamptonshire and its surrounding counties.

Mark Zok, managing director, added: “We’re incredibly proud to have been part of the Northamptonshire business community for three decades.

“Here’s to the next chapter, we’re ready for the future of telecoms and excited to keep delivering the same high level of service we always have.”