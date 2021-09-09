The new grant scheme aims to help people who might be disadvantaged or vulnerable. (File picture).

Northamptonshire Community Foundation (NCF) has launched a new fund to support social enterprise initiatives in a bid to help with the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Social enterprises based in the county can apply for up to £5,000 to help support work and economic growth within local communities.

The activities must benefit local residents, especially those who may be disadvantaged and vulnerable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel McGrath, deputy CEO and grants director of Northamptonshire Community Foundation said: “We have seen how the pandemic has massively impacted the economic and financial wellbeing of our local communities and so we are delighted to be able to launch a funding programme that will go some way to help support and contribute to local economic wellbeing and give a boost to new and existing social enterprise activity locally.”