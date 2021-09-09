Northamptonshire Community Foundation launches fund to support economic recovery with grants up to £5K
The activities must benefit residents, especially those who may be disadvantaged or vulnerable
Northamptonshire Community Foundation (NCF) has launched a new fund to support social enterprise initiatives in a bid to help with the economic recovery from the pandemic.
Social enterprises based in the county can apply for up to £5,000 to help support work and economic growth within local communities.
The activities must benefit local residents, especially those who may be disadvantaged and vulnerable.
Rachel McGrath, deputy CEO and grants director of Northamptonshire Community Foundation said: “We have seen how the pandemic has massively impacted the economic and financial wellbeing of our local communities and so we are delighted to be able to launch a funding programme that will go some way to help support and contribute to local economic wellbeing and give a boost to new and existing social enterprise activity locally.”
Groups can apply via the NCF website with a closing date for applications of Friday October 15.