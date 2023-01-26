News you can trust since 1931
Northamptonshire Community Foundation launches first climate action fund

‘We are delighted to be launching our first grants programme supporting environmental philanthropy’

By Hazel MunnContributor
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 10:47am

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is launching its first climate action fund, the Northamptonshire Creative Climate Action Fund.

The goal of the fund is to think global, act local. Grants of up to £50,000 will be awarded to up to three charities working with local professional artists or a professional artist organisation working with the community, to support creative projects that build awareness around climate change and encourage people to make behavioural changes to protect the environment in Northamptonshire.

Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation said: ‘We are delighted to be launching our first grants programme supporting environmental philanthropy to build the role of the Arts in helping address and educate around climate action. Our generous donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, wants to support professional arts programmes that work with local residents to build awareness around climate change and encourage people to make behavioural changes to protect the local environment.’

