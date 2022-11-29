As Northamptonshire Community Foundation approaches its target of £40,000, it is encouraging donations to the appeal today (November 29) on Giving Tuesday.

The Poverty Hurts appeal was first launched on September 8 and just under three months later, their fundraising aim is in sight with just over £2,000 left to raise.

Reaching the figure will see the beginning of the grants being handed out to organisations and charities across Northamptonshire, who carry out vital work in helping the county’s most vulnerable during the cost of living crisis.

Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

CEO of the foundation, Rachel McGrath, said: “We want to say a heartfelt thank you to every generous donor, no matter how big or small the contribution was. It will make a meaningful difference to vulnerable locals this winter at a time of financial hardship.”

The money will be given out instantly when £40,000 is reached, to organisations including food banks, counselling services and debt advisors.

“Sadly, we all know we are living through times where we need to tighten our belts,” said Rachel. “But in spite of that, people have been extraordinarily generous – including those who may not have contributed financially but spoke out and endorsed the appeal.

“Even though times are difficult for all, those who can give have done so.”

The CEO wanted to say a particular thank you to Scott Bader for donating £10,000 at the start of October, and Northampton Town striker Sam Hoskins for showing his support to the cause.

Today (November 29), Giving Tuesday provides a great opportunity to support the Poverty Hurts appeal if you are yet to do so. This is a national day which encourages people to help in any way they can, whether that be volunteering, donating to a charity, or speaking out about important causes.

Rachel said: “If you give on Giving Tuesday, you will be joining millions of others doing good for local communities – and you’ll be helping us to donate over £40,000 to charities on your doorstep during a difficult time for those at risk of being plunged into poverty.”

“Giving Tuesday provides an opportunity to do good and inspire people to celebrate generosity,” added Rachel, who says individuals can get behind the Poverty Hurts appeal by donating, organising a community event in aid of it, and spreading awareness.

Anyone who would like to organise an event for the appeal can get in touch with Northamptonshire Community Foundation for support.

This national day has been running for a decade and though donations and financial support are vital in making the cogs turn in charities and organisations, it is equally about “time, energy and people feeling proud to be able to help local organisations and communities”.

The team at Northamptonshire Community Foundation wanted to issue a “heartfelt thank you” to the “brilliant” local charities on the county’s doorstep providing vital services to residents.

Their hard work is “deeply appreciated” and they hope to give the funds out in due course when the target is reached.

