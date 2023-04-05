Northamptonshire community foundation awards over £2.5 million in grants to those in need across the county

Over £22.5 million in grants has been awarded to charities and community groups across Northamptonshire . Projects such as food banks, mental health support groups and wellbeing activities for the county’s most vulnerable residents have been sustained by funds awarded through the Foundation.

Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: ‘One of our biggest years of grant making has been made possible because of the extraordinary generosity of our private, corporate and public donors and our partners. A heartfelt thank you on behalf of our foundation team who have worked very hard to ensure this generosity has the greatest impact across our towns, villages and neighbourhoods. And on behalf of our donors, staff, volunteers, patrons and trustees we say an especially big thank you to our brilliant small, local charities and community organisations whose work it is our privilege to support and who make all the difference on our doorstep.’