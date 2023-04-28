Northamptonshire comes together to support community as part of The Big Help Out

Volunteers will come out in force across Northamptonshire to deliver an action-packed weekend of activities from barrel racing to cream teas as part of The Big Help Out to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

Thousands of organisations across the country are getting together to give everyone the chance to volunteer in their communities during The Big Help Out which will take place on Monday, May 8, during the Coronation Bank Holiday weekend.

In Northamptonshire, villagers are being asked to lend a hand to groups throughout Kings Cliffe to help deliver a whole range of events during the Coronation weekend as part of its ‘Celebrating the Coronation Together’ festivities.

Volunteers in Kings Cliffe wash up after an earlier community event

People from the village and surrounding areas are invited to attend and take part in a programme of free events from Friday, May 5, to Monday, May 8.

The celebrations will include a colour run, tug-of-war, Coronation quiz, live band performances, heritage trail, costume challenge, barrel race and, of course, a screening of the Coronation accompanied by a cream tea.

One of the organisers, Simon Fairhall, said: “Although we are celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III, it’s important to realise that the real monarchs of this weekend are the community members coming together to make these events possible.

“The fantastic Big Help Out initiative is a reminder that small acts of kindness and collaboration can create a big impact in our local communities.”

Elsewhere in Northamptonshire, work is underway to restore a forgotten green space, St Katherine’s Gardens in Northampton town centre, to give the area a new lease of life.Volunteers from local organisations and businesses will join forces to spruce up the area and clear litter as part of The Big Help Out.

Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) has secured £10,000 of Lottery funding to pay for the work, with multiple partners including Northampton Town Council, landscapers idverde, builders’ merchants Travis Perkins, Zone Developments and Stepnells – the developers behind the ongoing Market Square works – donating their time and resources to help with the project.

The Big Help Out is a formal part of the Coronation celebrations and is supported by the Together Coalition.

It has been devised by Britain’s leading charities including The Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, Rotary, National Trust, Guide Dogs and hundreds of smaller groups.

As part of The Big Help Out, thousands of volunteering opportunities hosted by more than 1,500 charities have been made available via the Big Help Out app.

Organisers hope there will be an unprecedented community mobilisation to mark the King’s Coronation, underscore the central role volunteering plays in our national story and inspire a new generation of volunteers.

The Big Help Out is being backed nationally by a host of big names including Bear Grylls, Elaine Paige, Deborah Meaden, Ellie Simmonds and Faye Winter.

Brendan Cox, is co-founder of the Together Coalition which is supporting The Big Help Out and organised the first ever national Thank You Day in 2021 for people to thank those in their community and staged the event again last year to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Brendan said: “How we mark the Coronation will reflect the kind of country we are.

“Along with the pageantry and parties, we hope an opportunity to volunteer will leave a long-lasting legacy in communities right around the country.”

