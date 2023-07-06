Northamptonshire coach announced as finalist in two prestigious national awards

Lucienne Shakir, founder of Lucienne Coaching, has been selected as a finalist in two top categories – Best Coach and Most Inspiring Businesswoman, earning national recognition as an exemplary female entrepreneur.

Lucienne - who established her successful coaching business in 2019 with a mission to empower female founders to build brilliant businesses - was recognised by the judges for ‘giving back’ in Northamptonshire.

Particular focus was on Lucienne’s work with local charity The Lewis Foundation and her monthly masterclasses, which have been providing accessible, practical and high-quality learning for women in the county for free.

Lucienne with Lorraine Lewis of The Lewis Foundation

Lucienne said: “I am thrilled to have been chosen as a finalist for both awards. Only one in five businesses that reach the £1Million threshold are run by women - a statistic that I am determined to change through the provision accessible, tailored, personal and professional coaching.

“I am always ‘showing up’ for my clients, and am incredibly proud of my business and how I have helped break down barriers, achieve progress in gender inequality and deliver results over the last four years. This national recognition is a huge achievement, and I can’t wait for the London ceremony in September.”

Debbie Gilbert, organiser of The Best Businesswomen Awards, said: “This is the 9th year of these prestigious awards, and despite the extremely difficult trading conditions businesses have faced over the past few years, these businesswomen have powered forwards. Our judging panel, all business experts, were impressed by the quality of the entrants. All our finalists are shining examples of being successful entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges.”

