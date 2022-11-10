#ChristmasChallenge22

KidsAid achieved their target of £5,000 in pledges and they have secured an additional £5,000 in match funds via the Four Acre Trust.

The next challenge is to raise £10,000 during the week of the 29th of November noon to the 6th of December noon. This will give KidsAid enough funding to provide 500 free psychotherapy sessions.

In order to achieve this target, KidsAid are asking schools/clubs and companies to join their ‘U R Unique Day’! KidsAid are asking them to be themselves – e.g. wear what they feel yourselves in; bake what they like to eat; shave off their beard if you want to; go make up free; or even have a mobile free day!

The school/club and companies can choose when they have their day as long as the funds raised are donated online between Tuesday 29th November 12 noon and Tuesday 6th December 12 noon. They will need a credit/debit card to make the donation.

KidsAid’s mission is to support children and young people to overcome trauma by providing arts-based therapies with the aim of improving poor mental health and future prospects. To reflect this, if a school takes part in our ‘U R Unique day’ they will have the opportunity to receive twenty therapy sessions for one child, plus a group well-being course for six to eight children over a six-week period. At the end of the Big Give week all schools who took part in the ‘U R Unique day’ will be placed in a raffle which will be drawn live on Facebook.

KidsAids fundraising events for the Big Give Christmas Challenge are as follows:Thursday 1st Dec: Fashion show at Towcester Town Hall, 6.30pm-9pm, £5 per ticket with a complimentary refreshment (booking required: [email protected]).

Friday 2nd Dec: Christmas photoshoot at the pop-up shop in the Grosvenor Shopping, 9am -5.30pm, 2 keyrings with a single photo of your choice pre-booked by 30th November - £25 or turn up on the day- £30 cash only (booking required: [email protected]). Or 10 Christmas cards with a single photo of your choice pre-booked by 30th November £35 or turn up on the day £40 cash only (booking required: [email protected])

Saturday 3rd Dec: Christmas Fair at Milton Malsor Village Hall, 10am-2pm, £2 per adult and children are free. The Christmas fair includes: a raffle, candle stalls, preserves, quilts, stonyfield wine, simply sweetie, cakes, picture gifts, Ladies clothing and accessories, upcycled cards and children’s Christmas activities!

Saturday 3rd Dec: Christmas Candle Arrangement Making at Milton Malsor Town Hall 10am -2pm, £9 per arrangement (booking required: [email protected])

Sunday 4th Dec: Fundraising Indian meal at Lasann restaurant 7pm, £20 which includes mixed shared starters, mixed shared main dishes, mixed shared sides, rice per person and mixed shared nan breads (booking required: [email protected]).

Save the dates, donations start on: Tuesday 29th November at noon until Tuesday 6th December at noon! Every £1 helps towards the campaign!

You can donate at: https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk/campaign/a056900002MR4MTAA1All donations received from fundraising events, ‘U R Unique days’ and public donations will be doubled – so you will make even more of a difference!One donation, twice the impact!

KidsAid hope that everyone will give generously during this week to help us reach our target and enable us to continue providing the support KidsAid all feel so passionately about.