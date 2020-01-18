Northamptonshire chief constable demands urgent meeting at Harry Dunn RAF base after near-miss

Northamptonshire chief constable Nick Adderley has asked for a meeting to be held at RAF Croughton after another vehicle was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road, months after Harry Dunn's death.

Harry, 19, of Charlton near Brackley, died in hospital after the crash with a car while riding his motorcycle on the B4031 between RAF Croughton and the village of Croughton on August 27.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, who has admitted to driving her car on the wrong side of the road and being involved in the fatal crash, initially co-operated with police but then flew to the US citing diplomatic immunity. The United States is considering a request from the British government for Mrs Sacoolas to be extradited to face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Today (Saturday), chief constable Nick Adderly of Northamptonshire Police, said the force is aware of a different incident yesterday evening on a road between Mixbury and Fulwell House where a vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road, was involved in a near-miss with another vehicle.

The Guardian is reporting that a video, reported to Northamptonshire police today, shows a blue BMW braking sharply on a country road near the base, which is used by the US military.

Mr Adderly said: “We are working closely with Thames Valley Police who are the lead agency in regards to this incident and will do all we can to support their investigation.

“In the meantime, I do not underestimate how much of a concerning incident this was and how much worse it could have been, especially considering the circumstances in which 19-year-old Harry Dunn tragically died."

It comes as a police vehicle was struck in early October by a vehicle also driving on the wrong side of the road - thankfully there were no injuries.

Mr Adderly added: “I want to be absolutely clear on the fact that these incidents just cannot keep happening.

"We know all too well in the case of young Harry, just how devastating they can be.

“Therefore, the PFCC and I have today requested an urgent meeting with the base commander at RAF Croughton to discuss safety on the roads around the base and I expect this meeting to take place next week.

“I will also be holding a command meeting on Monday morning to discuss these incidents in more detail with my senior officers.”

