Northamptonshire charity to give away five places in The London Landmarks Half Marathon 2023

The Lewis Foundation has successfully secured five spaces for the 2023 London Landmarks Half Marathon and is now on the look-out for local volunteers to represent the charity in the popular race next April.

Starting on Pall Mall and finishing by Downing Street the half marathon features fabulous views of London’s most iconic landmarks.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO of The Lewis Foundation said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded these charity places and look forward to receiving some applications.”

Lorraine Lewis from The Lewis Foundation at last year's London Landmarks Half Marathon

Lorraine and the team are looking for five people to take up their free charity places and in return they are asking for a minimum of £250 sponsorship money per person for The Lewis Foundation.