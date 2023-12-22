The actor and comedian from London “felt compelled” to support the charity after his own “traumatic, scary and bewildering” family experience

A Northamptonshire charity that provides emotional support to parents of severely ill or disabled children has partnered with a celebrity patron to provide greater support to families of disabled children.

The actor and comedian from London “felt compelled” to support the charity after his own “traumatic, scary and bewildering” family experience.

Daniel Renton Skinner, well known for his comedic persona, Angelos Epthemiou, recently found out about the small Daventry-based charity Harry’s Pals, which offers free counselling, therapy, respite breaks, and a mentoring service.

Hayley Charlesworth, the founder of Harry's Pals, pictured with the charity’s new patron, Daniel Renton Skinner, actor and comedian from London.

Hayley Charlesworth, the founder of Harry's Pals, was "thrilled" to announce last week that Dan Skinner had agreed to become their patron.

Dan, 50, lives in London with his 42-year-old wife, Olivia Lee, and their two children. The family has been supporting the charity as they were impacted by the lack of assistance following one of their sons' health issues.

Dan said: “I am sure that if Harry’s Pals had been around back then, it would have made life easier for us. The problem is that, as a parent, you’re on your own.

“The experience of discovering that your life as a parent is not going to be as you had imagined is traumatic, scary and bewildering. It puts immense strain on a family, and many couples don’t make it.”

In 2015, Dan’s son, Ted, was born with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck. It was "blue and floppy," according to Dan.

“And as time went on, we began to realise that Ted wasn’t meeting any of his milestones — he didn’t walk or talk when he was supposed to and was in and out of the hospital with respiratory problems,” said Dan.

An MRI scan showed scarring on Ted’s brain, and the family was told that this would have a serious impact on his speech, cognition, and motor skills.

“This is why I have felt compelled to get involved with Harry’s Pals and help in any way that I can,” said Dan.

People can support Harry’s Pals by donating to their Just Giving page or on the charity’s website.