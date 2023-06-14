A family-run campsite, offering unique camping and glamping experiences in the tranquil countryside, has scooped a prestigious national award.

Brook Meadow, on the border of Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, offers lodge stays, glamping, camping and caravanning – as well as their cowshed cinema and children’s outdoor activities.

The team recently scooped a silver award at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023 – described by one the venue’s co-owners as “the Oscars of the hospitality industry”.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo, Claire Hart, one of Brook Meadow’s co-owners and partners alongside her partners, spoke of how the venue has evolved into what it is today.

It all began when Claire’s grandfather took over the farm in the early 1900s and Claire’s father inherited it when he was just a year old.

After getting married to Claire’s mother following their stint at agricultural college together, they began their farming journey in their early twenties.

Years later in 1990, they built a five acre lake in the middle of the farm to make Brook Meadow a destination venue for campers.

Brook Meadow is located on the border of Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

Everything has had an upgrade since then, including the log cabins that have stood for decades, and the venue has put itself on the camping and glamping map.

When asked how she would describe Brook Meadow to someone who has never visited before, Claire said: “We are a family and pet friendly location, at the higher end of the camping and glamping experience.

“Children really like what we have to offer. We show a film in the cowshed cinema every Saturday and have an organic play area with fallen trees and big grassy mounds that are four metres high.

“Children make up their own games and it ignites their imagination.”

The family-run venue offers lodge stays, glamping, camping and caravanning. Photo: Sarah Gibson.

Many areas have been “rewilded” to make the camping areas cosier, and Claire says their glamping experience “cannot be found anywhere else in the country”.

“Each lodge is unique and connects our visitors with nature,” said Claire, who hopes Brook Meadow provides a sense of escapism and everyone is made to feel special.

Claire described the “layers” of what they offer as “beautiful accommodation, a well maintained campsite and clean facilities”.

A pizza van is available to purchase from on-site every Saturday and a pop up coffee shop often visits.

The family built a five acre lake in the middle of the farm in 1990 to make Brook Meadow a destination venue for campers.

The team also prides itself on giving visitors the space they want and need. While they could welcome in more guests at one time, they do not want the space to become overcrowded.

At what is a difficult time for businesses, Claire said: “We are growing in popularity and we’ve seen an increase in repeat and new customers.

“We’re doing well because everything looks enticing and we deliver when guests stay with us. Everyone has a good time and feels looked after.”

The team is “really proud” to have scooped their recent silver VisitEngland award and Claire says it is “gratifying as they work so hard”.

“It is really lovely to be recognised against such big competition,” said Claire. “It is good to be at the top of our game.

“It is a stamp of approval and reassures our customers that they have selected somewhere nice for their holiday.”

Claire joined her parents and has been involved in the business for five years now, having won a local VisitEngland award just six months into that stint.

She put her design skills to good use to update the lodges and the initial award win gave her the reassurance that she was “adding real value” to the business.

Brook Meadow’s biggest challenge to date has been the pandemic. “It was desperately worrying for businesses,” said Claire.

“We had to be strong and find a way through the unprecedented waters.”

The team took the opportunities they were faced with when the campsite was forced to close under the restrictions – which included a total revamp.

They also invested in a safari tent ahead of when they were allowed to reopen, which “really added” to the venue and “made them stand out from the crowd”.

Moving forward, Claire and the team are looking to enhance their eco strategy and upgrade their washroom facilities.