The director of a Northamptonshire brewery says he and his team are “proud” to celebrate nine years open at the heart of their community.

Towcester Mill Brewery, which celebrated the milestone on Saturday (May 20), is an award-winning craft brewery, tap room and bottle shop based in an old mill.

Located in Chantry Lane, Towcester, the venue has a large and scenic beer garden and hosts a range of events, including live music, comedy shows and quiz nights.

One of the founders was John Evans, who remains the only director of the business nearly a decade on, and he spoke to this newspaper following the impressive nine-year celebration.

“I feel really happy and proud,” said John.

When asked what his proudest moment was from the past nine years, he said there are many that remain equally as important to him but “customers being loyal from day one has been amazing”.

They have developed a long-standing customer base, as well as continuing to welcome new people to the venue even to this day.

John also celebrates that many staff members have remained working at the brewery for as long as seven years.

No matter if they are a glass collector or a brewer, the director continues to show his appreciation for each of them every year.

John says the pandemic was “absolutely” the biggest challenge the business has faced since it first opened.

“It was the unknown of what the future might look like,” he said. “Everyday was something absolutely new and there was no time to plan.”

As the brewery does not sell food, they welcome vendors in their vans to come and serve their customers.

Though the venue is still “recovering”, one positive of the pandemic is that it gave the brewery the chance to review what they were offering – and they now dedicate themselves to the Towcester community.

To celebrate the anniversary the brewery held a ‘Cycle Sportive’ event last weekend, which saw 250 riders set off and return to Towcester Mill Brewery after their ride.

Craig, their resident acoustic guitarist, played in the beer garden and kept everyone entertained while the celebrations were underway.

Excitingly, their ‘Midsummer Music Festival’ is also on the horizon from June 16 to 18.

Taking place over numerous venues in Towcester, it will gather local choirs, bands, musicians and there will be food offered in marquees.

“This is a great event for the town,” said John, who believes the brewery is “very much” an integral part of the local community.

With 150 members signed up to the brewery each year, which gives them benefits, they are among the many loyal customers who make events like this possible.

By raising money for charities, allowing them to utilise the building, and keeping the majority of public events free, John says they have formed a “family community” at Towcester Mill Brewery.

John said: “They serve fresh, well-made, local food and are just as passionate about it as we are about our beer.”