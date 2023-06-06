News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down

Northamptonshire breast cancer charity founder tells £3.4m fundraising story in Crazy Lady book

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2001
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 6th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

She’s been a headteacher, a cancer patient and a charity founder – now ‘Crazy Lady’ Glennis Hooper has become an author.

It was a promise made to her late life-long friend Marilyn Clapham as Glennis nursed her pal that made her sit down and finish the project first begun more than two decades before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now her memoirs – She’s One Crazy Lady – have been made into a colourful record of Glennis’ life before and after her life-changing cancer diagnosis.

Glennis Hooper with her book 'She's One Crazy Lady'Glennis Hooper with her book 'She's One Crazy Lady'
Glennis Hooper with her book 'She's One Crazy Lady'
Most Popular

At a packed book launch Glennis paid tribute to everyone who helped her on the journey to raise £3.4m for cancer services in Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, and to her best friend who had been with her every step of the way.

She said: “I had the idea to write a book when I was having breast reconstruction. I decided to write the book but we were too busy and it got pushed to one side. Marilyn used to say ‘get that bloody book done’ so I finally sat down and finished it.”

Crazy Hats was established in 2001 when Glennis was diagnosed with breast cancer. A visit to Debenhams in Northampton with Marilyn during treatment for chemotherapy inspired a ‘simple, crazy idea’, a fundraising day with people wearing crazy hats to school or work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The day took off with Glennis ‘persuading’ Marilyn to help launch Crazy Hats. Twenty years later volunteers had raised £3.4m to improve breast care services across two counties.

Glennis HooperGlennis Hooper
Glennis Hooper

One of those paying tribute to Glennis was Deborah Needham, chief executive of Kettering General Hospital (KGH).

She said: “It would have been very easy to sit at home and do nothing but the £1.4m raised for Kettering General Hospital is a huge amount. I don’t think I’ve known anybody raise as much for the NHS.”

Read More
Crazy Hats breast cancer charity founder cuts turf to start work on long-promise...

Crazy Hats called it a day in 2021 with one more project to complete at KGH.

The cakeThe cake
The cake
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sadly Marilyn died as a result of cancer in November 2022. At the Park Hotel launch yellow roses were handed out in Marilyn’s memory.

Glennis said: “She was a wonderful friend. The book would not have happened without you all. It has always been my ambition to write a book. Now I’m really looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

Related topics:NorthamptonshireNorthamptonLeicestershireDebenhamsNHS