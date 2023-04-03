Northamptonshire author's self-published debut novel is inspired by his son's disability

Caring for a child with additional needs has its stresses and difficult moments, but one Northamtponshire author was inspired by his son's disability to write a science-fiction novel set in a far future Earth.

Jack, who has downs syndrome, was born with multiple health issues and spent much of his young life in and out of hospitals, including for serious respiratory illnesses.

His father, Thomas Norford, was inspired by his experiences as a parent to a write a novel set on a far-future Earth, in which a strict theocracy prizes vitality above all things, and sees imperfection as a grave sin.

Thomas is working on a second novel

"The book is an adventure story above all else," says Thomas, who lives in West Haddon, "but I realised as I was writing it that it was in some way an exploration of my own feelings about having a disabled child, and how the world sees imperfection in general."

Jack attends a school in Northampton for children with special educational needs and disabilities, and with the extra support he receives he is doing well. He is a boisterous chap with a wicked sense of humour who loves video games, playing on his scooter and going to the park.

"The hero of the story questions the truths that he has grown up with," Thomas says, "and his discoveries as an amateur scientist shake the foundations of his world."

Thomas self-published the novel The Starved God on Amazon, and is now working on a second book.