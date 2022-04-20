Northamptonshire Armed Forces charity caseworkers honoured

County caseworkers for an armed forces charity have been honoured at a ceremony for their ‘exceptional contribution’ to former RAF, Royal Navy and Army personnel.

A total of five SSAFA (Soldiers', Sailors' & Airmen's Families Association) volunteers were presented with Sir James Gildea Awards for their continued support to those who served in the military.

James Saunders Watson, Lord–Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, congratulated Carol Brady, Steve Porter, Len Snelling, Sue Walters and Les Martin at the Army Reserve Centre in Clare Street, Northampton.

l-r Col (Retd) John Royle, Mrs Carol Brady, Mr Steve Porter, Mr Len Snelling, Mrs Sue Walters, Mr Les Martin, and James Saunders Watson Lord Lt of Northamptonshire

A spokesman for SSAFA Northamptonshire said: “The award is presented to those volunteers for their exceptional contribution and commitment to SSAFA's activities and values both locally and globally.”

“The caseworkers visit our armed forces community to work out what type of help they need. Next, they find the right sources of support and arrange for clients to access it. This might be funds for special equipment for someone with a disability, adaptions to a property so an older client can remain at home or funds for a rental deposit. Caseworkers also sign-post clients onto specialist local services for advice on benefits, housing, mental health, debt and even finding work.”

SSAFA's Sir James Gildea Awards were created to recognise volunteers and employees for their exceptional contribution and commitment to SSAFA's activities and values.

The charity’s goals are to relieve need, suffering and distress amongst the Armed Forces, veterans and their families in order to support their independence and dignity.