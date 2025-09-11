Northamptonshire animal sanctuary holding open day this weekend

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 11th Sep 2025, 16:37 BST
Animals In Need is hosting its final open day of the year this weekend.

The charity, which has been rescuing and re-homing animals for 35 years, is having an open day at Pine Tree Farm in London Road, Little Irchester.

It is taking place from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, September 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stalls on the day will include a tombola, refreshments, lucky dip, cards and crafts as well as bric-a-brac.

The open day is on Sunday, September 14placeholder image
The open day is on Sunday, September 14

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “Come along and say hi to some of the animals currently in our care.”

Admission for the event is £2.

placeholder image
Read More
80 ex-barn hens in need of re-homing after being taken in by Northamptonshire's ...

Animals In Need has been helping rescue and re-home animals of all shapes and sizes for more than three decades and re-homed more than 660 animals last year.

The charity also has a wildlife unit which is always busy.

For more information about Animals In Need and its work across the county and beyond, visit the website or call 01933 278080.

Related topics:AnimalsNorthamptonshireLondon Road
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice