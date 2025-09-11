Northamptonshire animal sanctuary holding open day this weekend
The charity, which has been rescuing and re-homing animals for 35 years, is having an open day at Pine Tree Farm in London Road, Little Irchester.
It is taking place from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, September 14.
Stalls on the day will include a tombola, refreshments, lucky dip, cards and crafts as well as bric-a-brac.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “Come along and say hi to some of the animals currently in our care.”
Admission for the event is £2.
Animals In Need has been helping rescue and re-home animals of all shapes and sizes for more than three decades and re-homed more than 660 animals last year.
The charity also has a wildlife unit which is always busy.
For more information about Animals In Need and its work across the county and beyond, visit the website or call 01933 278080.