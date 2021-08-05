Northampton's rising athletics star, 14, sets sight on Olympic dream

Ebuka excels in the 100m and 200m sprint, and the long jump

A rising athletics star from Northampton has set his sights on becoming an Olympic champion one day following a glittering career so far.

Ebuka Nwokeji, from Upton, has excelled in athletics competitions since the age of nine, winning multiple gold medals in the 100m and 200m sprint, and the long jump.

The Quinton House school boy is the East Midlands County 2021 U15 Champion for the 100m and 200m sprint races.

Ebuka Nwokeji

The 14-year-old is also a seeded athlete and is expected to be recruited by TeamGB future talent programme where Olympic prospects are given extra training and support.

And now, watching the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Ebuka has said he hopes to become an Olympian in the future.

He said: "Winning top medals and competing on the world stage is a top objective for me. I am looking forward to being an Olympian one day.

"I have have encouraged my close friends locally in Northampton to take up one sport as I strongly believe that it helps uncover your hidden potential.

"I hope to be a positive ambassador for sports in Northampton and positive role model to other other young people."

Ebuka's biggest fan is by far and away his mother Nnembu, who says she is 'really proud' of her son.

Nnembu said: "We are really proud of his achievements. He has always been a determined young lad and we hope to see him on the world stage very soon.

"He carries himself really well in everything he does. It's good to see him do well in his passion for sport.

"Since he has been nine he has always excelled. It's really exciting. He's a local boy and, hopefully, he can put Northampton on the map with something positive. He is a very positive young man."

Before Covid hit the globe, Ebuka was ranked number one in the UK for long jump, with a jump of 5.22m when he was only 12 years old.

Now 14 years old, competing in the U15 category, he has been consistently the fastest sprinter in the East Midlands region and a top UK athlete in his age group, his mother said.

Asked her parenting secret is, Nnebu said: "If I told you that it wouldn't be a secret! But I'd say discipline.

"He has remained consistent in training and injury free throughout the season."