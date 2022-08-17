Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton’s ‘Preacher The Storyteller’ is currently walking from Scotland to London in a bid to raise £100,000 for 10 children’s charities.

The 31-year-old began his walk from John O’Groats in Scotland on August 2, set off from Newcastle on Monday (August 15), and hopes to arrive at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London on Sunday (August 21).

He said: “My goal when I launched Preacher The Storyteller was to become an advocate for children’s growth, health and wellbeing – and over the last year a fire has sparked inside me to do more.

“I won’t stop at £100,000, this is just the beginning.

“Children are the future, and we all need to remember we were children once.”

The 10 children’s charities that will receive the funds are Great Ormond Street Hospital, Lives Not Knives, One World One Heart Foundation, Scope, Dreams Come True, Children’s Hands, SOS Children’s Villages, Northants Young Carers, Genesis Sun, and Sickle Cell UK.

The former Nando’s worker began his fundraising efforts in April when he completed a 100,000 metre row, which raised around £1,000.

He says the people he has met, and who have shown him support along the way, have got him through the "eventful" walk.

He says he knew the best way to raise more funds was through an “eye-catching act” and he took inspiration from the fundraising completed by Sir Tom Moore and Ashley Cain.

The walk has been “eventful” so far, as he has “blisters on blisters”, but it has been worth it for the support and new people Preacher has met along the way.

“The ups have outweighed the downs, and the support shown by strangers has kept me going at times when I needed it most,” he said.

On Tuesday (August 16), he realised he was walking off route and was kindly dropped back to where he was meant to be by a lorry driver.

Talking about the message he wants to spread, Preacher said: “With mental health issues on the rise, it’s important to give the children of today the chance to grow.”

After he has completed the walk, Preacher will be taking a month of rest and then wants to begin training to take on a rowing world record in December this year.