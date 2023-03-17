Northampton's new burger takeaway restaurant had 2,000 walk-ins during one weekend

A new burger takeaway proved so popular during its opening weekend that it had to close its doors four times to keep up with the demand.

Burger Boi, which opened in Wellingborough Road on March 3, has already earned the status of number one restaurant in the county on UberEats.

During its opening weekend, the fast food restaurant had around 2,000 walk-ins and an average of 300 online orders a day – which has continued since opening.

Burger Boi opened in Wellingborough Road on March 3. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The number of online orders soars to between 400 and 500 on weekends, and the venue hopes to see this continue.

James Maxim, manager at the Northampton store, said: “It has gone ridiculously better than we thought. We’ve never seen anything like it.

“We constantly have three-to-four UberEats drivers in store at a time and the orders just keep going up.

“It doesn’t matter how many staff you have, there’s only one grill and so much we can do.”

The chain is best known for its Californian smashed burgers, buttermilk fried chicken and ‘bad boi shakes’. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Burger Boi, which promises “the best burgers”, now has 12 stories in the UK and plans to introduce another 14 this year.

The chain was first established in 2021 and is best known for its Californian smashed burgers, buttermilk fried chicken and ‘bad boi shakes’ – which have gone down a treat at the new location.

The arcade machines installed in the store have also been enjoyed by customers, which James says has created a “great atmosphere”.

Despite having only been open for less than two weeks, Burger Boi has already had a lot of repeat customers, who have been “satisfied with the food and the quality”.

The arcade machines have gone down well with customers. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo ahead of the opening, James said: “The choice was made to open in Wellingborough Road as it is the busiest part of the town, but we’re bringing a completely unique offering.”

Looking back on that comment, the store manager says the success of their opening weeks has proved him right and it is “the busiest area by far”.

Burger Boi has employed nearly 50 staff to run the new store and the team is still looking to recruit more full-time employees.