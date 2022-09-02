Northampton’s mayor joins business group to honour ‘inspirational’ community leaders
“Their achievements show that with hard work and determination, anything is possible”
The Mayor of Northampton has teamed up with a newly formed group of British Bangladeshi business leaders in Northampton to honour 20 individuals from across the country who have made a difference to their local communities.
Councillor Dennis Meredith was on hand to give out the honours at the inaugural gathering of the Northampton British Bangladeshi Business Chamber on – a group set up to give members access to collective bargaining power and a wide knowledge base.
Held in the Mayor’s Parlour at The Guildhall on Thursday, September 1, the ceremony marked the achievements of 20 British Bangladeshis from across the UK who have risen to become hugely respected members of their local community, including police officers, TV news presenters, councillors and entrepreneurs.
Naz Islam chairman of NBBBC said: “British Bangladeshis have broken down boundaries to achieve so much over the past 50 years in Northampton and we all look forward to seeing what the next generation can achieve on the back of the success of the pioneers we have celebrated today.
“Their achievements show that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. Together we can do so much more, and the NBBBC gives members the chance to be part of something truly special.
“The cost-of-living crisis is being felt ever more keenly by all of us – with gas and electricity prices set to rise further this winter and food and drink costs spiralling. By teaming up we can help minimise the impact of these increases on our businesses, with collective bulk-buying deals, cheaper energy prices and access to vital information, advice and guidance from experienced professionals.”
The business group aims to nurture the next generation of British Bangladeshi business owners and continue to evolve and enhance the community both locally and further afield.
Cllr Dennis Meredith said: “The impact of the British Bangladeshi community here in Northampton is notable – with countless successful businesses now established in the town. This is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements of some of the community’s most influential leaders.”
Full list of community leaders who received the recognition: Dr Sanawar Chaudhury - Philanthropist and international businessman, Chairman of Luton Shahjalal Mosque Dr Zaki Rezwana Anwar - Medical Doctor, TV newscaster and columnist Mohammed Abdul Rouf - Community activist and entrepreneur, trustee of Northampton Bangladeshi Association Muzahid Khan DL - Community activist, entrepreneur Abul Kalam - Community activist, Chairman of St James Mosque, Northampton Shabbir Choudhury - Philanthropist and international businessman Dr Misbur Rahman - Community leader and entrepreneur, Chairman of Desh Foundation UK Mokon Khan - Community activist, Chairman of Northampton Bangladeshi Mosque Raza Miah - Philanthropist and entrepreneur, Chairman of Barik Miah Investment Cllr Hena Chowdhury - Community activist and Worthing Town Mayor Professor Dr Rois Ali - Businessman, entrepreneur, former Coventry City Council councillor and founder of Master Chef Promotions Nahar Begum - Community activist, Former Northampton Borough Council Councillor Fattah Foysol - Community activist, chief reporter for Northampton NTV Eyusuf Chaudhury - Community activist, Chairman of Corby Mosque and Corby Bangladeshi Association Rafat Khan - Community leader and co-founder of Conservative Friends of Bangladesh Shamim Chowdhury - Community activist and Chief Northampton Reporter for Channel S Jomil Hussein Ahmed – Northamptonshire Police Hasna Begum Hoque - Northampton Bangladeshi Association Centre Manager and Advice and Guidance Officer Muhammed Shokot Ali - Businessman and community activist Mohammed Ali - Community activist, entrepreneur, international celebrity chef. Founder of International Master Chef Awards