Northampton-born actor Matt Smith has been tipped by bookmakers as a potential future James Bond.

William Hill has added former Doctor Who Matt Smith to their 007 market.

The Emmy-nominated actor is priced at 40-1 to be the next Bond.

Matt Smith attends the "Last Night In Soho" UK Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at Curzon Soho in 2021. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

Matt is due to star in Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

Doctor Who predecessor David Tennant is also in the market at 66-1.

Matt - born in Northampton – shot to fame aged 26 when cast by Steven Moffat as the Eleventh Doctor.

The 39-year-old has gone on to be Emmy-nominated for his portrayal of Prince Phillip in The Crown and is set to star in Game of Thrones’ prequel House of the Dragon.

The rumour mill keeps turning over who will replace Daniel Craig after he hung up his licence to kill in an explosive bow out in last year’s No Time to Die.

Avid fans have called for Matt Smith to be considered for the role of 007, particularly after the release of the 2021 film Last Night in Soho in which Smith plays charming villain ‘Jack’.

Also in the running for 007 is fellow Tardis owner and predecessor David Tennant, priced at 66-1.

Joining from the Doctor Who universe are T’Nia Miller (25-1), who played the Twelfth General, and Lydia West (33-1) who voiced Vivien in a BBC Radio 1 Doctor Who audio story.