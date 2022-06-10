Northampton’s Male Voice Choir in fine voice for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Northampton Male Voice Choir (NMVC) was in high demand to perform at events celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Starting off on June 4 singing at Wootton’s ‘Queen’s Beacons’ ceremony, then back in action on Saturday at Franklins Gardens and, finally, on Sunday performing at Moulton’s Jubilee Celebration event.
At all of these events NMVC was conducted by its musical director, Stephen Bell, and accompanied on keyboard by Andy Poole.
NMVC chairman Mark York said: “Three outstanding events and three outstanding performances. The chance to support Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee was truly a once in a lifetime opportunity and an unforgettable celebration.”
NMVC’s next major event will be on Saturday July 16 when the choir, together with Joshua “The Tenor” Daniels, will be supporting the world class GUS brass band in a Classical Spectacular “Picnic on the Lawn” event at the University of Northampton’s Engine Shed lawn.