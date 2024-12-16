Northampton’s luxury doggy day care is excited for what 2025 has in store – including one-of-a-kind murder mystery

Northampton’s very own luxury doggy day care is excited for what 2025 has in store, which includes a one-of-a-kind murder mystery event for owners and their pets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teddy’s Dog Care, in Newport Pagnell Road, was founded by Michelle Wilson in 2010 after she adopted her pug Teddy – who inspired her to expand her love and care to more dogs across the county.

Teddy’s hosts a number of themed events throughout the year to allow owners to get involved, as they usually drop their pets off and it is the staff who get to have all the fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, four days after Christmas in 2022, 13-year-old Teddy passed away and Michelle came to terms with what happened with the help and love of her customers and their dogs.

Teddy’s Dog Care, in Newport Pagnell Road, was founded by Michelle Wilson in 2010 after she adopted her pug Teddy. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Michelle has since shared the lovely news that she brought home a new puppy, Junior, who is the same bloodline as Teddy and has helped her heal from the loss.

Teddy’s prides itself on being a unique commercial doggy day care, as they offer a home environment. This includes a cosy patio and garden with soft furnishings, a large paddock with adventure playground, and the fact it is cage-free and free roaming.

Customers often praise Teddy’s as being unlike anywhere they have seen before, which is something Michelle is very proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on 2024, Michelle told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s been brilliant and not only has the doggy day care grown, but we’re a known name in Northampton.

Customers often praise Teddy’s as being unlike anywhere they have seen before, which is something Michelle is very proud of.

“It’s satisfying hearing feedback that people know about Teddy’s and we only ever hear good things. The dogs really do feel like it’s their second home.”

Visitors are often baffled at how calm of an environment it is without crates, which comes down to the registration process and each dog coming along for a trial to make sure it is a good fit.

When asked what she believes customers like most about the offering at Teddy’s, Michelle said: “We do feel like family. The customers know us personally and we know them. They tell us about their work and families, and everyone feels like a friend. It feels odd calling them customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business’ main focus has been events and dog meet ups this year, particularly after the success of ‘Pugchella’ and the demand for socials for different breeds.

Teddy’s hosts a number of themed events throughout the year to allow owners to get involved. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“People like to connect with others who have the same breed,” said Michelle. “Each breed has their own quirks and personality traits.”

With an enormous enclosed paddock for the dogs to enjoy, including tunnels, trees, agility activities, freshly laid grass and a big enough space to play games, Michelle says most people do not realise the size of the offering.

The events will remain a big focus in 2025 as people travel from all over the country and book hotels in order to attend, including from as far as the Isle of Wight, York and Norfolk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle excitedly spoke of their upcoming murder mystery event and said: “I cannot see that this has been done anywhere else.

“It is for humans and their dogs and our team will be the cast of actors. We’ll be dropping clues and red herrings, using props and providing pizza. The teams will have to work out who was killed, who did it and their motive.”

Michelle believes one of the biggest draws of Teddy’s is that their events enable owners to be sociable and make friends, and they do not have to worry about finding alternative care for their pets.

For more information on Teddy’s Dog Care, visit the business’ Facebook page here.