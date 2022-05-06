Northampton's Liberty band march home as youth champions from Indoor Music Games

Northampton-based Liberty Youth Music returned from the Indoor Music Games as Youth Champions.

The event held in Leicestershire saw Liberty returning to competitions for the first time since the 2019 National Championships, when they were crowned Championship Class Champions.

Since then Covid has meant finding a new rehearsal venue and recruiting a bunch of new young people to join the group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liberty Youth Music

With half of the group having never performed before, Dale Willis, the group's leader was thrilled with the result.

"It was awesome to be back doing what we love doing, and seeing our young musicians and dancers put on such a great show" he said.