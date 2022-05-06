Northampton's Liberty band march home as youth champions from Indoor Music Games

Northampton-based Liberty Youth Music returned from the Indoor Music Games as Youth Champions.
The event held in Leicestershire saw Liberty returning to competitions for the first time since the 2019 National Championships, when they were crowned Championship Class Champions.
Since then Covid has meant finding a new rehearsal venue and recruiting a bunch of new young people to join the group.
With half of the group having never performed before, Dale Willis, the group's leader was thrilled with the result.
"It was awesome to be back doing what we love doing, and seeing our young musicians and dancers put on such a great show" he said.
Liberty have room for more young people to join them for this year's summer show. Rehearsals take place at Northampton International Academy on Thursday evenings from 7pm - 9pm. Visit www.libertydrumcorps.org.uk or call Dale on 0790 532 3604 or call in to a rehearsal.