Northampton’s ‘hottest street food pop-up’ is making its return this week at the County Ground

Northampton’s “hottest street food pop-up” is making its return for 2023 this week at the County Cricket Ground.

Bite Street will be open from 5.30pm until 10pm on Friday (March 10) and 1pm until 9.30pm on Saturday (March 11).

There will be food available from five traders, which Bite Street described as part of their “ever-changing roster of the best street food traders around”.

Bite Street will be open from 5.30pm until 10pm on Friday (March 10) and 1pm until 9.30pm on Saturday (March 11). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The Smoke Pit’s ‘baconator’ burger is making a comeback, Cleopatra’s Kitchen is bringing its Mediterranean grill menu to Bite Street for the first time, and Baja Cantina will be offering Mexican cuisine – from tacos to quesadillas.

If loaded fries are up your street, Nottingham’s finest Disco Fries will be available this weekend and you can finish off your meal with a waffle from Edibubbles.

The event is taking place in a heated marquee with seating for 300 people, but there will also be outside tables set around pits with roaring wood fires from dusk.

A variety of drinks will be on offer, including Brooklyn Pilsner cider, Punk IPA, a prosecco van, house cocktails, Warner’s gin, vegan wine and many more.

Tickets are priced at £2.18 per person and children under 10 will enter for free.

Attendees should arrive via the Abington Avenue gates where there is free on-site parking.

Bite Street was first launched in 2019 after seeing the success of the street food movement in Birmingham and Milton Keynes.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo ahead of one of last year’s events, organiser Crispin Slee said: “The great thing is you can see the food being cooked and you know it’s all fresh.

“You can come along with friends and yet all of you can eat from somewhere different.”

Further dates have been released for the County Cricket Ground this year – March 24 and 25, Easter weekend (April 6 to 8), May 5 to 7, June 9 to 11, and June 30 to July 2.

Bite Street will also be returning to Franklin’s Gardens on July 14 to 16, July 28 to 30, and August 11 to 13.