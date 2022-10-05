Northampton’s ‘Food Library’ to launch sustainability workshops on how to be more self-sufficient

The Food Library in Northampton will be launching sustainability workshops to teach attendees how to live a more self-sufficient lifestyle by growing their own produce.

Running from 12pm until 6pm on November 5, the launch event is in collaboration with the Cecil Road Food Hall.

The Food Library, located in Cecil Road, is dedicated to all things food and drink, and was launched in January 2020 by Michael Mayhew and Laura Elliott in their home.

Laura said: “When we opened the library, we realised books contain more ideas, methods and delicious recipes than we could ever make in a lifetime.

“Opening up the workshop for sustainability is a way to bring the books to life.”

Not only will the workshops be a way for the pair to showcase their produce, events and knowledge, but to promote local food artisans and Bangladeshi street food – as well as there being a bar, raffle and ‘firework ice creams’ on November 5.

Michael said: “Cecil Road has a wealth of delicious, locally-made food to offer.

“We want our first event to be positive and heart-warming going into the winter, where people can meet, have a drink, and try the best homemade hot food – and perhaps do a little shopping alongside learning about our plans for the workshop.

“We believe handing over the skills and knowledge to produce our own food and drink could be a real game changer in saving money in these hard times.”

The workshop is located in a separate outbuilding, which The Food Library team is now “aiming to add colour to, to create a social meeting place on Cecil Road” – where people can share their love of food and learn how to be more self-sufficient.

Michael says after undergoing his career shift from the arts to food, he questioned why you should not open up your home to others and have a positive impact on your community.

After the pandemic made homes off limits, all he now wants to do is welcome people in and give them the skills to grow and make their own food.

Following the launch event on November 5, the pair will be holding a winter foraging workshop a week later. For £30, guests will be able to eat the produce they have made and preserved for lunch.

On November 13, the ‘Cotswold Forager’ will be joining Michael and Laura to help translate their books into reality.

After the array of workshops in November, which also include a fermenting session and flower arranging, they will be ‘hibernating’ for December and ‘coming back with a bang’ in the new year with their ‘how to grow’ sessions.

From how to raise chickens to making potting beds out of pallets, Michael says he has enjoyed meeting people with different interests who can inform their visitors about how to do things for themselves.

Despite only having the new building since July, they have been working hard to renovate it into an inviting space for the community to enjoy.

