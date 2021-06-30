Northampton's England fans raise a glass to beating Germany ... even those behind bars!

Skipper Harry Kane

Northampton s football fans went wild as England beat Germany 2-0 in the Euro 2020 last-16 — even those behind bars, rather than in front!

Tuesday night's victory at Wembley was greeted with major celebrations in the town's pubs and clubs.

Second-half goals by Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane booked Gareth Southgate's men a quarter-final date with Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans at Northampton's Thomas A Beckett pub went wild over England's victory

Alongside those celebrating with beers in hand, a few temporarily locked up in police cells were eagerly following the big game. Sort of ...

Officers at the Brackmills' Criminal Justice Centre passed on regular on updates from Wembley to those who found themselves unable to watch on telly.

A spokesman revealed: "The custody sergeant kept detainees in the loop with the game. There was a big roar from the cells when we won!"

■ PICTURE SPECIAL: Northampton football fans go wild as England beat old rivals Germany