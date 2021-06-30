Northampton's England fans raise a glass to beating Germany ... even those behind bars!
Police make sure detainees in Brackmills cells don't miss out on historic win
Northampton s football fans went wild as England beat Germany 2-0 in the Euro 2020 last-16 — even those behind bars, rather than in front!
Tuesday night's victory at Wembley was greeted with major celebrations in the town's pubs and clubs.
Second-half goals by Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane booked Gareth Southgate's men a quarter-final date with Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night.
Alongside those celebrating with beers in hand, a few temporarily locked up in police cells were eagerly following the big game. Sort of ...
Officers at the Brackmills' Criminal Justice Centre passed on regular on updates from Wembley to those who found themselves unable to watch on telly.
A spokesman revealed: "The custody sergeant kept detainees in the loop with the game. There was a big roar from the cells when we won!"
■ PICTURE SPECIAL: Northampton football fans go wild as England beat old rivals Germany
■ READ THIS: Northampton among England's booziest towns when it comes to watching the Euros