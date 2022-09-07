Northampton woman’s charity abseil buys wheelchairs for four disabled dogs

Amanda Angus, 64, abseiled down the 418ft Northampton Lift Tower in aid of the Pumpkin and Friends charity, which provides emotional and financial support for disabled pets and their families.

The 64-year-old raised over £1,000, which has paid for wheelchairs for four disabled dogs.

Founder of Pumpkin and Friends, Tammie Fox, said: “I am completely overwhelmed. She did not stop at the abseil either. She made her own cakes and did bake sales and went around asking local businesses for donations.

Amanda Angus holding Pumpkin.

“She went above and beyond and collected raffle prizes as well. She is honestly so kind and we are ever so grateful to her.”

There, cheering Amanda on, was the charity’s ambassador: a one-year-old West Highland Terrier called Pumpkin.

Tammie adopted Pumpkin at just eight weeks old after the puppy was left paralysed as a result of trauma inflicted on her by a previous owner.

Six vets recommended for Pumpkin to be put to sleep before one recommended a wheelchair along with weekly hydrotherapy and physiotherapy sessions. Tammie now describes Pumpkin as “the happiest dog you will ever meet.”

Amanda Angus' charity abseil raised over £1,000 for the Pumpkin and Friends charity.

Huge animal lover, Tammie, felt inspired by Pumpkin to set up Pumpkin and Friends, which became an official registered charity eight weeks ago and has already helped 12 disabled pets.

Over the past year, Tammie and Pumpkin have raised around £50,000 for disabled animals through events and fundraisers, which took the media by storm.

Pumpkin also works as a therapy dog, visiting care homes and schools to provide comfort and a smile to those who need it.

Tammie told The Chronicle & Echo that, prior to Pumpkin coming into her life, she had never seen a dog in a wheelchair before.

One-year-old Highland Westie Terrier, Pumpkin.

She added: “If it was not for Pumpkin, I would not have been aware of this whole other world we never see.

“I go to bed with a smile on my face because we have helped so many people already and can’t wait to help more dogs like Pumpkin.”