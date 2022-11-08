A 32-year-old Northampton woman, who suffered a stroke in 2019, is sending cards for a fourth Christmas to improve her handwriting and combat loneliness up and down the country.

Kit Sturgess, from Abington, was 29 when she had a stroke and as she then struggled with her finer motor skills, she began writing cards to push herself into a better recovery state.

Each year, the cards have become more popular and last year Kit sent more than 50 to people across the UK.

The 32-year-old said: “This has proven an expensive yet fulfilling task, as I know loneliness hits the hardest during the Christmas period. If one person smiles after receiving a card from me, it's worth it. My purpose has turned on its head from recovery to making a difference to someone else's life.”

As a young woman, Kit “never imagined she would suffer a stroke”, and at the time she had just started a new job which “went out the window”. She began writing cards for friends she had made online to keep her busy, which she says was “embarrassing but rewarding”.

Now she writes them for strangers online, she said: “It’s overwhelming. I didn’t realise how many people are lonely and isolated, especially since the pandemic. For people who suffer with mental health problems, receiving a card makes them feel appreciated and wanted.”

Kit says the support so far this year has been “insane” and she is “swamped in cards”. As Kit got emotional as she explained why she does it, she said: “There were 5,583 suicides registered in 2021 in England and Wales, and one of the leading causes was loneliness. If one of my cards can make a difference, that’s my job done.”

Each year, the cards have become more popular and last year Kit sent over 50 to people across the UK.

Each year, Kit exclusively buys her cards and supplies from independent Etsy creators, including the added extras to make the card memorable.

In previous years, she has added stickers and fake snow, but does not want to give away what she is doing this year. “I might have made a mess on the recipients' floors, but it’s made them smile and that’s the main thing,” said Kit.

As the supplies and postage are expensive, especially as more people show an interest each year, Kit has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the costs.

The page has already reached the £350 target and the remaining money will be spread between a number of local charities – the Hope Centre, Dogs On The Street, and Re:store Northampton.

Kit said: “The support already means so much and I didn’t think I would reach my target. People who don’t want a card have still donated and I’m taken back by the amazing generosity. A card means so much to the people who receive them and I’m more than happy to write as many as it takes.”