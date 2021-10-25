Northampton woman wanted in connection with Corby burglary named

She is wanted by Northants Police in connection with an incident

By Alison Bagley
Monday, 25th October 2021, 2:29 pm
A woman who Northants Police officers believe may have information about a Corby burglary has been named.

The appeal comes after a burglary took place in Corby on Sunday, October 10, this year.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 28-year-old Northampton woman Samantha Riley.

Samantha Riley

"Riley is wanted in connection with a burglary in Corby on October 10, 2021.

"Anyone who sees Riley, or has information which could help locate her, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000589546."