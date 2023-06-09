A 23-year-old Northampton woman is skydiving for The Brain Tumour Charity after her mum was diagnosed with stage four cancer last year.

Ellouise Hill, from Kingsthorpe, said her mum’s diagnosis “completely destroyed” her family but charities like The Brain Tumour Charity have given her the “best chance possible” in the time she has left.

So now, Ellouise plans to jump out of a plane 15,000 ft in the air in Brackley on August 19 to raise much needed funds for the charity so that it can help other cancer patients like her mum.

Ellouise Hill (right) is skydiving for The Brain Tumour Charity after her mum, Elizabeth, (left) was diagnosed with a stage four cancer last year.

Ellouise told Chronicle & Echo: “I am a bit of an adrenaline junkie. I have always wanted to do it to be fair. I thought if I don’t do it, I never will and what better way to raise money for something really close to my heart? It is something I knew I would enjoy.”

Ellouise’s mum, Elizabeth, 63, was diagnosed with a stage four brain tumour in March 2022 and rushed to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford to undergo major brain surgery to remove it.

She stayed there for two weeks before she was transferred to Northampton General Hospital, where she began chemotherapy to target the tumour’s remains.

Elizabeth’s cancer sadly returned and treatment is now focussed on prolonging her life.

It is really important to Ellouise to raise as much money as possible for The Brain Tumour Charity to fund their research into finding a cure for the devastating disease.

She said: “Although my mum will never be cured from it, we can raise awareness and help other families so they don't have to go through what we’ve gone through.”

Ellouise has already exceeded her fundraising goal of £1,000 and, as of June 9, has raised an incredible £1,540.

Looking ahead to her skydive, Ellouise said: “I am so excited. I feel like it will hit me when I’m in the plane.”