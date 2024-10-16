Northampton woman promotes importance of giving in the run up to Christmas – and shares charity close to her heart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton woman has promoted the importance of supporting others in the run up to Christmas, which she has continued to do for a charity close to her heart in recent years.

Chris Devonshire first became aware of the work of Ripple Effect back in 2017. It is a charity which provides guidance from local trainers for women and other disadvantaged groups on how to garden sustainably in the worsening climate crisis.

The work helps augment their income, opportunities and self-esteem across Zambia and at least five other countries in East Africa.

Chris visited Zambia in 2019 and saw the impact of the charity’s work first hand. From then on, she has hosted one or two plant sales from her home in Roade to raise money for Ripple Effect ever since.

As she grows the plants from seeds, the annual sales are often held during the May bank holidays – and they have continued to have a positive reception from the intrigued community. To date, Chris has raised around £700 for Ripple Effect.

What really impressed Chris when she first learned of the charity’s work was the focus on women’s self esteem alongside sustainable gardening.

As Ripple Effect is small scale and works from the bottom up, by enrolling a local team to teach basic gardening, Chris could see it was more likely to have a positive impact.

As local women were the ones trained to explain it to others, those who need to hear the guidance and advice are more likely to take it on board – and this is what Chris saw in 2019 during her visit.

“Without exaggeration, everybody thinks it’s a good idea,” said Chris. “It’s not a charity from above, it’s actually empowering people to gain knowledge that benefits them and to spread it. It’s much more effective and people who come to my plant sales appreciate that. They’ve been very generous.”

As we approach the festive season, Chris wanted to raise awareness of how people can help families in increasingly desperate times. For Ripple Effect, this is through purchasing gift cards and virtual gifts online – and the link to the online catalogue can be found at the end of this story.

With a warning that UK aid spending is set to fall to its lowest level since 2007, Chris wanted to share this message with the Northampton community.

“It can really make a difference in six countries in East Africa,” said Chris. “It adds real value. Giving at Christmas can actually enrich and change people’s lives so massively.”

Chris also shared an interesting psychological technique they use in Africa, which includes marking a grid in the ground and identifying who does which particular tasks among families.

“It shows who does most and least, and how that family survives,” she continued. “It’s very skewed, and not just towards the women. In Africa, female children are expected to do a lot and it starts that conversation about managing things differently.”

The Roade resident believes this is particularly important when it comes to the charity’s key aim of enhancing self-esteem, particularly among women.

To support Ripple Effect and purchase a gift card or virtual gift, visit the online catalogue here.