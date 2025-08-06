Northampton woman Lucy Connolly, jailed for racist tweet, to be released soon, says Tory councillor husband

Lucy Connolly, the Northampton woman jailed for inciting racial hatred after the Southport murders, is expected to be released from prison soon, her husband has confirmed exclusively to Chronicle and Echo.

Former childminder Connolly, 42, of Parkfield Avenue in Delapre, pleaded guilty to publishing material intended to stir up racial hatred. She was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court in October 2024. Her now-deleted post, made on X (formerly Twitter), called for mass deportation and suggested setting fire to hotels housing immigrants – a response to false information that spread following the murder of three girls. It was viewed 310,000 times, and had 940 retweets.

Her husband Ray, who previously served as a Tory councillor for West Northamptonshire Council and now sits on Northampton Town Council, confirmed the news to the Chron when asked if Lucy was due out soon. “Yeah, she will be coming out at the end of the month,” he said.

When asked how she was doing, he said: “She’s always been well. We all have. I can only hope the people who’ve put her there give themselves a pat on the back. The only person who’s suffered is our 12-year-old daughter. That’s the only person.”

Lucy Connolly

He explained Lucy had served the part of her sentence required for release on licence. He said: “She’s served 40% inside, and then obviously she’ll come out and serve the rest under probation.

Asked if Lucy was looking forward to her release and what comes next, he said: “We just have to tidy a few things up and she goes on and rebuilds her life.”

When asked whether Lucy had expressed regret or felt rehabilitated, Ray said: “She deleted that post after three hours. She was obviously upset that children had been killed. She’s got PTSD, which would trigger that. But unfortunately, Lucy being the wife of a Conservative councillor – that was too juicy an opportunity, I guess.”

He added: “She regretted it after a few hours. She deleted it. That was the end of it. But eight days later, a couple of local residents had a different opinion about it. Nothing I can do about them.”

Lucy's husband Councillor Raymond Connolly

The news comes three months after Lucy’s appeal against her sentence was rejected at the Royal Courts of Justice in May.

On his wife being called a racist, which Ray has always denied, he said: “The legal thing I always get told is Lucy’s not racist, but the tweet is [because it is] inciting racial hatred. Liam, the solicitor, said it wasn’t about being racist – it was about admitting to racial intent.”

A fundraiser launched earlier this year has raised more than £150,000 to support Lucy and her family. Of that, £80,000 has reportedly been transferred to help pay off debts.

An update from the campaign also said Ray had “splashed out on a new dishwasher having done the washing up by hand rather badly for six months.” The couple also plan to use some of the money to support their daughter’s education.

The campaign page describes the sentence as “extremely harsh and unfair,” and claims Lucy has been “treated worse than many hardened criminals.”

As of July 10, the total raised had reached £154,547 – passing its original target of £150,000. The fundraiser is believed to have started in May.

On the support they’ve received locally, Ray said: “People support [us], especially locally, in my street, my area – 99 percent.”