Northampton woman hopes to put smiles on faces as she takes on running fundraiser dressed as a cat
Chantelle Bentley is no stranger to fundraising and took on a challenge back in 2020 dressed in wedding accessories when her big day was pushed back during the pandemic.
She dressed up each weekend in a veil and wedding dress tutu and went for a run holding a fake bouquet, all in aid of Northampton General Hospital.
Four years later, Chantelle is now completing another fundraiser and this will end with the London Marathon next April for the National Autistic Society – which is a cause close to her heart.
She will be training in cat ears and colourful clothing to get the word out about what she is doing and why, which is of great importance as an advocate for neurodivergent individuals.
Chantelle is a special needs teaching assistant in a primary school and the governor of special needs at her children’s school, as they are both neurodivergent.
She will be running the streets of Far Cotton, Delapre and Hardingstone dressed as a colourful cat as her children love the animal.
This will begin at one hour each weekend and will get longer as she progresses closer to the marathon length next April.
“When I’m out, the response is incredible and people smile and wave,” said Chantelle. “They don’t know what’s going on and the penny then drops that you’re doing something for charity.”
When asked why the National Autistic Society is so close to her heart, Chantelle explained that she went through the process of helping someone close to her get diagnosed around 12 years ago.
It was through her chosen charity that she received all the support, advice and guidance she could have asked for, and that is when her passion for autism and neurodiversity began.
As her children are neurodiverse, it is important to Chantelle to get people to understand the complexities and that there are so many forms.
“It became my calling,” said Chantelle. “This is for the children at my school, the parents, the schools that are trying and the voluntary sector – it’s huge.”
Chantelle said it would be “amazing” if the community could show their support if they see her out on runs and she concluded: “It’s those moments – the unity, community and people coming together.”
