Northampton woman has always had a winning smile...now she’s been crowned Britain’s Best

They say smiles make the world go round and as part of National Smile Month, SmileDirectClub has found and crowned ‘Britain’s Best Smile’...and she is from Northampton.

This inaugural competition from the oral care company launched in spring to help get the nation smiling again after a difficult few years. Whether a genuine and natural smile, a cute and flirtatious twinkle, or a grin from ear to ear, the British public were asked to nominate their friends and loved ones by sending in a photo of them showcasing their much-loved smiles.

After what they say was an exceedingly difficult process of filtering through some of the most cracking smiles around the country, eventually one stood out to the judging panel that was so contagious, it got everyone in the room smiling.

Ehizon Garba, aged 26, from Northampton has been named as the owner of ‘Britain’s Best Smile’ for 2022. As well as being crowned the winner, Ehizon will also receive a cheque for £500 and a one-of-a-kind smiling trophy.

Upon being awarded her trophy and prize cheque of £500 at her home, Ehizon said “Smiling is what I do best, and I love it! Thanks so much for this opportunity, I'm so grateful to be named as the winner of such a heartfelt award!”

In a survey of 2,000 UK adults, SmileDirectClub found half of respondents (48%) agreed that having a straight set of teeth is the most important feature in creating a perfect smile, along with pearly white teeth (33%). Discoloured teeth (52%) and missing teeth (51%) were the top factors which contributed to an unattractive smile.