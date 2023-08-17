Northampton woman, described as the ‘queen’ of her family, is soon to celebrate 90th birthday

A Northampton woman, described as the “queen” of her family, is soon to celebrate her 90th birthday.

Sylvia Anne Carter will turn 90 on September 1, surrounded by the other four generations of her family.

With eight children, 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren, Sylvia is a family oriented person and adores spending time with her loved ones.

Kate Bowen, one of Sylvia’s granddaughters, said: “We have five generations in our family and our nan is our queen.”

Sylvia has always lived in Blisworth and her family remain close by, dotted across Northamptonshire and the surrounding counties.

When asked what her nan has loved throughout her life, Kate says she enjoys socialising, home-cooked food and described her as a “home-from-home girl”.

Sylvia loves getting together with family and having everyone around her, as well as anything that involves socialising – like music and the theatre.

Sylvia in her younger years.

The soon-to-be 90-year-old has a strong social network in the village and is part of the Blisworth Friendship Group.

Not only does she go on those outings, but she gets together for lunch with another group every other Thursday.

Sylvia is partial to a crossword puzzle and enjoys getting out and about on trips into the town centre.

“She’s not a normal nan,” said Kate. “She can have a laugh and a giggle.

“She’s cheeky, young in her ways and gets on with things no matter what life has dealt her.”

Kate says her nan maintains consistent relationships with all her family members and everyone is treated the same.

“She is the matriarch,” said Kate. “Not just for her immediate family, but for the nieces and nephews she has a close bond with too. She likes to reminisce with them.

“Everyone loves her as she’s such a laugh and so lovely. She’s always friendly and smiley.”

Known as ‘aunt Sylv’ to her nieces and nephews, she is even loved by Kate’s work colleagues who refer to her as ‘little nan’ – despite having only spoken to her over the phone.