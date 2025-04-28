Northampton woman celebrating 100th birthday is described as ‘gentle natured, cheery and selfless’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton woman, described by her granddaughter as “gentle natured, cheery and selfless”, is celebrating her 100th birthday today (April 28).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Kirby, who has lived in the town her entire life and now resides in Abington Park View Care Home, cannot believe she has reached her centenary milestone.

When asked what her grandmother is like as a person, Emma Swann told the Chronicle & Echo: “She’s the most gentle natured person. She is cheery, sees the best in people and loves a laugh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret was born in Harpole to parents Harry and Grace and describes village life throughout her childhood as “very happy”.

Margaret Kirby, who has lived in the town her entire life and now resides in Abington Park View Care Home, is celebrating her 100th birthday today (April 28).

She was an only child but was surrounded by a family of farmers, and the 100-year-old fondly reminisces about helping her own grandmother make butter and feed the orphan lambs.

Margaret was a teen during World War II and worked on the family farm. She loved dancing as a young woman, at a venue that is now Buzz Bingo in Weedon Road.

The 100-year-old met her husband-to-be Donald in 1947 and they married at All Saints Church in Harpole two years later in 1949.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had two daughters, Susan and Elizabeth, and the family moved to Abington in 1965 – which is where Margaret lived until 2022 when she moved into her current care home.

Granddaughter Emma says Margaret cannot believe she is 100 years old and looked forward to the upcoming celebrations, including fish and chips and a tea party.

Margaret has faced adversity in her lifetime, with the sad loss of her two daughters in 1996 and 2004, but she kept going and drew comfort from two important things – her grandchildren and her Christian faith.

Emma shared that Margaret has always put the happiness of others before her own and that her grandchildren having good lives was most important to her.

Margaret has three grandchildren and Emma, 55, moved back to Northampton from Sussex half a decade ago to be close to her grandmother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her 39-year-old grandson James lives in Vancouver and 35-year-old granddaughter Grace lives in Dubai. She also has two great grandchildren, Emma and Nadya.

Talking about Margaret’s life at Abington Park View Care Home, Emma said: “She’s really popular with all the staff – they love her gentle nature.

“She likes to join in with the activities, sing, play the tambourine and is a member of Abington Park Church, which she still attends when able.”

Throughout her life, Margaret has remained a keen theatre goer, cook, seamstress, gardener and animal lover, particularly dogs and cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma says Margaret cannot believe she is 100 years old and was looking forward to the upcoming celebrations. This includes a fish and chip lunch with Margaret’s fellow residents, and a tea party with a live band with a wider group of loved ones.

“At 55 years old, it is an absolute privilege to have my grandmother,” said Emma. “I feel so lucky that I get to see her everyday and spend so much time with her.”