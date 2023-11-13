Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton woman is celebrating her 100th birthday on Tuesday (November 14) and says the key is “being happy with what you’ve got”.

Vera Lillian Harman has a busy itinerary lined up for her special day, at Ridgway House where she has resided since November 2019.

The day will begin with a trick dog show and receiving family cards and presents, followed by a mini zoo experience and afternoon tea and cake with her guests and fellow residents.

Vera was proud to receive her birthday card from King Charles and a Coronation bear as a gift.

Vera, who married Dennis in September 1945, has a daughter, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Vera’s grandson Simon has lived in Australia for 23 years and recently flew over and surprised Vera to mark the special occasion.

Leading up to her birthday, Vera opened her 102 cards. Having worked in the Women’s Royal Navy Service, she has friends all over the world – but there was one special card in particular.

The 100-year-old received her card from King Charles, which she thought was “lovely” and was “very proud”.

Vera and her grandson Simon, who flew over from his home in Australia to surprise his grandmother for her 100th birthday.

The King and Queen sent their “warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes”, and the card was signed by the two of them. A Coronation bear was also sent as a gift.

Vera’s granddaughter Georgina, speaking to this newspaper, said: “She can’t quite work out how she’s made it to 100, she’s so honoured to have lived so long.”

Following her time working the switchboard in the Women’s Royal Navy Service, Vera worked in a florist and an opticians but was mainly a housewife.

She loves living at Ridgway House and makes the most of the activities on offer, particularly bowling and visits from animals.

Vera during her time in the Women’s Royal Navy Service.

Vera is also a lover of hymns and musicals, and Georgina shared that her grandmother can proudly power through a box of ‘Nice’ biscuits in a day.

When asked what she believes is the key to living a long and happy life, Vera said: “Having good manners, getting on with it and not complaining. Respecting everyone and being happy with what you’ve got.”