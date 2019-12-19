Northampton weight loss consultant strikes gold at slimming awards

A Slimming World consultant from Northampton has been recognised for the work she does in helping more than 300 people to lose weight and form new habits to stay slim for life.

Sylvia Paget who runs The Abbey Centre, East Hunsbury Slimming World groups every week, was presented with a Gold Award by Slimming World founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE and TV Presenter Ore Oduba at the slimming organisation’s annual national awards ceremony.

Achieving this award is extra-special this year, as in 2019 Slimming World is celebrating its 50th Golden Anniversary.

In January, Sylvia became one of Slimming World’s Gold Consultants for the second time.

The accolade is awarded in recognition of achieving the highest levels of support for slimmers, with Sylvia giving advice to help the people of Northampton reach their weight-loss goals week after week.

The accolade is given to Slimming World Consultants who consistently have 100 or more members in their group over several months and provide 'exceptional service' so members come back week-after-week.

Sylvia said: “I’m delighted to have received this Gold Award, and it feels even more special in Slimming World’s 50th birthday year.

"I truly love my job and I feel so passionate about helping people to change their lives by losing weight. Seeing them achieve their dreams is so rewarding and being given this recognition really is the icing on the cake.

“It’s not just a triumph for me but also for the 300 members in the Abbey Centre groups. They’re the ones who make it the success it is, with their fabulous energy, the warm welcome they give to new members and the wonderful compassionate support they show to each other every week.

Sylvia was one of 100 Slimming World consultants to win an award out of 5,000 consultants nationwide as Abbey Centre members have lost 7,500lbs this year.

She added: "I see them transforming their health, becoming more active, trying out new foods and recipes, and finding the courage to take on challenges that they’ve always dreamed of.

"Members who arrive at the group with their self-esteem at rock bottom start to hold their heads high and stand tall as they lose weight successfully and share their experiences and success with the rest of the group.

"It was an honour to collect this award on stage in Birmingham – I just wish I could have taken all of my members with me."