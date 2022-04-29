Northampton waste firm raises hundreds for charity in endurance challenge

Staff from a waste company in Northampton that has backed the efforts of the Northants Little Wombles has raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Rubbish2Go Waste Services raised £550 for Baby Basics Northampton by taking part in the Wolf Run.

The team, which has more fundraising events planned later in the year, is still accepting donations, which can be done at https://localgiving.org/fundraising/R2G-WOLF/.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team from Rubbish2Go Waste Services who took part in the Wolf Run

Recently, the company cleared fly-tipped waste from a site in Moulton Park Northampton at no charge.

A spokesperson for the Northants Little Wombles said: “We posted about the fly-tipped waste and the company reached out to us to inform us they would clear. They cleared a huge 18 cubic yards which was far more than we could do on our own and they've had a great response from local people in Northampton.

“It's great for a local business during this time to support our charity.”