Northampton volunteer visits Buckingham Palace for ‘Big Jubilee Lunch’ planning session

A woman from Northampton visited Buckingham Palace to join a planning session for the ‘Big Jubilee Lunch’.

Neelam Aggarwal, who is the chair of the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation, joined actress and comedian Mel Giedroyc to get the Royal Jubilee party planning started at a special Big Jubilee Lunch event in the gardens of Buckingham Palace this weekend.

Seasoned organiser, Neelam, shared tips as people across the UK start planning their own Big Jubilee Lunch celebrations from June 2 to 5.

Mel Giedroyc and Neelam Aggarwal in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

Discussing what people in every street can bring to the table, Neelam shared her ideas with Mel and together they discussed how the annual event has helped make meaningful connections and bring communities together through simply sharing friendship, food and fun.

Neelam is chair of the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation, which held an Indian-style Big Lunch in 2012 and is now an annual fixture.

A lifelong volunteer, Neelam and her team won the Queen's Voluntary Award in 2021 for their spectacular Diwali events and their community support during the pandemic.

Neelam’s Big Lunch will take place in Northampton on June 5.

Neelam said: “It has been absolutely amazing to be part of such a wonderful day.

“I’ve met so many incredible people planning lots of different things for the Platinum Jubilee, all over the country.”

The Big Lunch is the UK’s biggest annual celebration bringing neighbours and communities together every year to share food and fun in a nationwide act of connection and friendship. Recognising the importance of community spirit, Her Majesty has made The Big Jubilee Lunch an official part of her platinum celebrations in June this year.

Peter Stewart, executive director of the The Big Lunch initiative, added: “We know that good things happen when people come together and so we want to invite everyone everywhere to take part – that’s what makes The Big Jubilee Lunch BIG.

“With only two months to go until a once in a lifetime event, now is the time to gather your neighbours, rally your road, and get ready to celebrate this historic moment together."