Northampton volunteer in USA reveals 'frightening' reality of homelessness in notorious 'Tent City' in Los Angeles

CEO of Project 16:15 Stan Robertson (bottom right) and some of the scenes he has seen in Skid Row and San Diego

The boss of a Northampton homelessness charity has revealed harrowing details from his visit to ‘Tent City’ in Skid Row, Los Angeles, calling the sights 'frightening.'

Stan Robertson, CEO of Northampton homelessness support charity Project 16:15, is currently on a 10-day volunteering stint in Los Angeles, visiting ‘Tent City’ in Skid Row and also San Diego. Stan’s trip is part of a sponsored initiative aimed at learning from outreach teams and sharing best practices for addressing homelessness.

Documenting his trip on social media, Stan said: “I’m here to learn, to develop, and to grow myself.

“So far, this experience has really opened my eyes. Seeing what I am seeing here, first hand, really demonstrates to me how little we in Northampton have to complain about.”

He described his time in Skid Row as “an emotional experience” and “a real eye opener.” Stan has been spending his time interacting with residents, assisting at aid stations, and trying to grasp the enormity of the situation.

He said: “Skid Row is an arena of poverty, addiction, and broken humanity, the likes of which I have never seen. The encampments are constantly growing.”

Stan noted the severe lack of affordable housing in the area. He said: “There really isn’t any affordable housing here. It’s really expensive. Over here you’re talking more than I pay for a three-bed house in Northampton to rent a studio apartment. It’s really hard for people to earn enough money to get on the housing ladder. You lose your job and you really have no help at all.”

He also highlighted the pervasive mental health issues and the grim reality of homelessness in nearby San Diego.

He said: “Mental health is a huge issue too. Here in San Diego, people are just sleeping on grass verges next to the roads… it’s not like what we see in the UK where it’s parks and doorways. It’s a very common sight to see people bedded down on a grass verge next to a very busy road here. It’s absolutely frightening. Organisations here are making a difference, but the scale of need is overwhelming.”

One of the most distressing aspects for Stan was witnessing families and young children living in such dire conditions.

He said: “Young children are forced to grow up amidst filth, drugs, and danger. A couple of years ago, child services would have moved swiftly to remove them, but now, with the scale of the problem, it’s no longer a priority unless there is overt abuse.”

Stan also highlighted the rampant criminal activities in Skid Row, including drug dealing and violent assaults.

He said: “Prostitution and drug dealing are openly carried out. Women are openly raped and assaulted at night, and it’s not uncommon to find bodies discarded among the trash.”

Despite these grim realities, Stan noted a glimmer of hope in the form of 'safe camp sites' established in the area, which he has previously advocated for in Northampton but dismissed by authorities.

He said: “These sites offer a semblance of safety and normalcy. With 550 tent sites, residents have access to toilets, showers, meals, security, and support services. Domestic pets and personal belongings are allowed, and residents can come and go freely.”

Reflecting on his trip so far, Stan said: “This experience has validated how well we support our homeless and street communities in Northampton. It’s a stark reminder of how fortunate we are and how much more needs to be done in other parts of the world.”

According to Global Finance Magazine, the USA is the ninth richest country in the world.

Click here to see videos of Stan’s trip.