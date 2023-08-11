Northampton village bakery pleased to scoop two awards, proving they are ‘getting it right'

The owner of a Northampton bakery is pleased to have scooped two awards in recent weeks, proving to herself and the team that they are “getting it right”.

Duston Village Bakery, which first opened in Main Road in 2012, was named the best food or drink producer in the county at the Northants Life Awards.

To top this off, the bakery’s much-loved steak pasty was awarded bronze in the artisan local product category at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards.

Talking to this newspaper about the Northants Life award, bakery owner Jenni Smith said: “It took my breath away.”

Having been up against a number of well-established businesses from across the county, including Gallone’s and The Pudding Hole, Jenni described the win as an “immense” achievement.

“You see these people on Facebook and we got to meet them in person,” said Jenni, when asked how nice it was that so many businesses were gathered in one place to celebrate each other’s achievements.

After describing the evening as “really special”, Jenni said: “Everybody in each category was supporting each other. It was brilliant.

The awards take pride of place on the counter in Duston Village Bakery.

“We got to learn a bit more about what people do, which you don’t always get the chance to.”

Jenni was unable to make the gathering when the Weetabix Food and Drink Awards’ artisan categories were announced last Friday (August 4) – and was taken by surprise that the bakery had been awarded bronze for its steak pasty when she was told.

The bakery owner has never entered into the Weetabix Awards before and says there was a lot of effort that people do not see.

The award-winning steak pasty is one of the bakery’s most popular products, along with the chicken and leek pasty that Jenni hopes to enter next year.

The bakery’s Northants Life Award certificate now sits proudly on the counter and Jenni said: “It shows that we’re getting it right.”

When asked what she would like to say to the bakery’s loyal customers and staff members, the business owner added: “A massive thank you. I love the staff as if they are my family.”

The team plans to continue going strong as they already are, with the biggest Duston Market to date being held at the bakery this Saturday (August 12).

With different stalls and a surprise in store from bakery owner Jenni to be revealed on the day, the market provides a great way to support the county’s independent businesses.