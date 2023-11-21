Northampton venue welcomes pub-goers back following ‘extensive two-week refurbishment’

The pub has a “brand-new look” which has provided a “new lease of life”

A Northampton venue has welcomed pub-goers back, following an “extensive two-week refurbishment” and the introduction of a “brand-new look”.

The Collingtree, in Butts Road, East Hunsbury, now boasts a bright and modern look – with the pub having undergone a “complete transformation”.

A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an enhanced dining area has given the pub a “new lease of life”, with the hope of providing guests with a relaxed and welcoming environment to enjoy during their visit.

To accompany the new look, The Collingtree has introduced new dishes to its food menu – including a chicken and chorizo skewer, a smokehouse platter, the go big or go home burger, and the Caesar salad bowl.

General manager Katie Rugg said: “We’re thrilled to reveal The Collingtree’s new look to our guests.

“Whether you’re looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy the sport with a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look – but with the same sizzle we’ve always had."

The family-friendly pub shows the best of live sport and tables can be pre-booked for the restaurant to guarantee the comfiest seats in the house.

The Collingtree now opens early on weekdays from 10am and hosts a popular quiz every Sunday from 7pm.

It is also the home to rock ‘n’ roll bingo on Thursdays from 6.30pm and live singers on the first Saturday of every month. From December, open mic nights will also take place on the second Wednesday of each month.

The Collingtree is one of the more than 200 venues owned and run by Sizzling Pubs across the UK.

Every Monday to Friday between 3pm and 9pm, kids eat for £1 at Sizzling Pubs – which is not something to miss out on.

For more information, or to make a booking at The Collingtree, visit their website here.

Take a look at The Collingtree following its extensive two-week refurbishment...

The Collingtree now boasts a bright and modern look after undergoing a "complete transformation" A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an enhanced dining area has given the pub a "new lease of life", with the hope of providing guests with a relaxed and welcoming environment to enjoy.

