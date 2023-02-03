A Northampton trampolining star made it to the junior world final aged just 13, and now has her sights set on the 2028 Olympic Games.

Savanna Wootton travelled to Bulgaria at the end of last year to compete in the trampolining Junior World Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 13-year-old placed sixth to make it into the world final, and bagged seventh place in the final itself.

Savanna, 13, placed sixth to make it into the world final and bagged seventh place in the final itself.

Her mother, Lindsay Eldred said: “I’m so proud and watching her in Bulgaria was on another level.

“She’s such a determined little girl and we never expected her to progress so quickly – but she has always had the ability.”

Savanna trains at Northampton Trampoline Gymnastics Academy in Moulton Park, and has done so since she first started trampolining at the age of six.

She began with artistic gymnastics but after a trip away where a holiday club praised Savanna for her talent, she switched to trampolining and the hours she trained went up and up – from one to two, to four, to six and it now stands at 15 hours a week.

Savanna has just been selected for the Great Britain trampolining programme and is one of just four girls in the country to have been chosen.

The stakes were high when Savanna had to perform two routines to make it to the final, but the hard work paid off as she is the “first junior female to make it to a world final in a very long time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay said: “Savanna’s hope going into the world championships was to reach the top 30. You can only dream of placing in the top 10 and she was really pleased.”

What began as six-year-old Savanna enjoying gymnastics and making the most of her flexibility, has now led to huge goals of making it to the 2028 Olympics Games.in Los Angeles to compete in trampolining.

She has just been selected for the Great Britain trampolining programme and is one of just four girls in the country to have been chosen.

Lindsay described this group as the “cream of the crop”, who are on the Olympic pathway and are being trained by the Great Britain trampolining coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad