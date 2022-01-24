Northampton Town’s community trust awarded £10,000 of National Lottery funding

A £10,000 National Lottery grant has been awarded to Northampton Town Football Club’s community trust.

The trust says it will use the funding to continue the ‘Connect Northamptonshire’ project, which is the latest iteration of the club's social inclusion and wellbeing efforts.

The programme collates successful elements of the initial Covid-response provision, and has been expanded to include more vulnerable people, as guided by the community.

The trust runs projects to help members of the community.

The funding will allow the Northampton Town Community Trust to start this project in March 2022 and run it for 38 weeks.

It is aimed at individuals living with disabilities and older adults and hopes to reduce feelings of loneliness, increase social connections and increase awareness of loneliness within non-beneficiaries.

This will be achieved by offering weekly befriending check-ins, our extra-time hubs sessions held at the stadium as well as intergenerational community building activities.

Phillip Smith, CEO of the Northampton Town Community Trust said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can continue delivering the recovery work that came about as a result of the pandemic, while scaling to support people living with a disability and to encourage intergenerational connections.

“This will make a big difference to people’s lives.”

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK.